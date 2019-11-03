Filed Under:46th Street, Bronzeville, Earl Thompson, Missing, missing persons

CHIACGO (CBS) — Police were searching late Sunday for a man who went missing earlier in the day from Bronzeville, and who is diabetic and has suffered a brain injury.

Earl Thompson, 59, is considered a high-risk missing person.

Thompson was last seen in the 600 block of East 46th Street.

(Credit: Chicago Police)

He is African-American, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has black-gray hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion, and was last seen wearing a red hat, blue jeans, a brown jacket, and diabetic shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Area Central Special Victims Unit, at (312) 747-8380.