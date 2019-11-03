CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and wounded in broad daylight Sunday afternoon in a Bronzeville neighborhood backyard.
The shooting happened at 4:04 p.m. in a backyard in the 4000 block of South Prairie Avenue, police said.
A 22-year-old woman in the backyard heard shots and felt pain, police said.
It turned out she had been shot once in the neck, and she was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where her condition was stabilized, police said.
Area Central detectives were investigating Sunday night.