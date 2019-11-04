CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears’ season is slipping away fast after another disastrous loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The stunning part is that head coach Matt Nagy and the Bears don’t seem to have any answers for what’s going wrong during their four-game losing skid.
The Bears offense mustered just nine yards in the first half, the worst half for the franchise in 40 years. Their first five drives were three and out, but they seem to be sticking with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
And the offensive struggles has had a ripple effect on the defense. They were good, not great. And couldn’t get off the field in the second half. So does Nagy think Trubisky’s teammates still have confidence in him?
“It’s there. We look at it as a whole unit. You back and look at yesterday’s game, I’ll just tell you, offensively, there’s a lot more there than just one person. Mitch knows and I know and we all know it goes to him. But there’s a lot people involved here.”
