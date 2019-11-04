CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bulls suffered yet another deflating loss against the shorthanded Pacers Sunday night. They looked lifeless at times and played soft down the stretch.
Much of the talk around the 2-5 Bulls has been about the team’s toughness, both physically and mentally.
Head coach Jim Boylen had an interesting take on his team’s mental makeup.
“I think they need to take more responsibility for their preparedness,” said Boylen. “I think they need to take more ownership of their readiness to play.”
“Head coaches in this league have never been expected to coach effort,” Boylen continued. “Effort has to come from each guy, so those are the things I talk about. You control your effort and competitiveness.”
The young Bulls will need to be prepared on Tuesday when they hosts LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ 5-1 Los Angeles Lakers who come to the United Center riding a five-game winning streak.