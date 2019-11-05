  • CBS 2On Air

By Matt Zahn
CHICAGO (CBS) — Anthony Davis is back in Chicago, for the first time with the Lakers.

Monday night, he made comments at an event in Chicago saying signing with his hometown Bulls would be a possibility next season and that created a bit of a stir.

When pressed on it today, Davis said, “I never said I’d consider anything. I said I’m focused on a championship with the Lakers. Of course everyone knows I’ll be a free agent next year. And I said we’ll see where it goes.”

Davis and the Lakers are looking like championship contenders early in this season unlike the Bulls. Davis has seemed to mesh well with fellow superstar LeBron James.

“It’s just like with any relationship, relationship on the court or with someone off the floor, the more and more times you spend together, you guys will have the same goals in mind. You have the same drive, then it organically happens. We are leaders of the team, along with Rajon (Rondo). It starts with us,” said James.