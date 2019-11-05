  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Addison Street, Fire, portage park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out Monday afternoon in a building on Addison Street in the Portage Park neighborhood.

The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm response for the fire at the apartment building at 5225 W. Addison St. just west of Laramie Avenue.

The fire had been burning for about an hour as of 5 p.m. Video from Chopper 2 showed flames shooting from the roof and plumes of gray smoke.

The fire was extinguished before 5:30 p.m. There were no injuries.

 