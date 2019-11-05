CHICAGO (CBS) — A fire broke out Monday afternoon in a building on Addison Street in the Portage Park neighborhood.
The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm response for the fire at the apartment building at 5225 W. Addison St. just west of Laramie Avenue.
:STILL & BOX ALARM LOCATED AT 5225 W ADDISON ST. All companies working no injuries pic.twitter.com/NZXqtPPfu1
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 5, 2019
The fire had been burning for about an hour as of 5 p.m. Video from Chopper 2 showed flames shooting from the roof and plumes of gray smoke.
The fire was extinguished before 5:30 p.m. There were no injuries.
STILL & BOX ALARM LOCATED AT 5225 W ADDISON ST HAS BEEN STRUCK OUT ON THE ORDERS OF 2-2-2. NO INJURIES .
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 5, 2019