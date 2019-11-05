CHICAGO (CBS) — Child care workers contracted by the state said they’re only getting paid every other month.

After CBS 2’s Chris Tye started asking questions from the state, there may be relief in sight.

Working every day, but getting paid every other month?

For 18 years, therapist Flor Avila has helped children from birth to 36 months through the state funded Early Intervention Program, whose promotional videos tout helping children.

“I believe it’s a crisis at this monent,” Avila said.

She comes to people’s homes, is paid by the state and helps toddlers, like her grandson Nathan, overcome early learning obstacles.

“I love what I do. I genuinely love working with the children and the families,” Avila said.

What she doesn’t love is how much the state owes her: seven weeks of backpay. At the worst, it’s been four months.

The way its supposed to work is for Avila to submit her invoice to the Illinois Department of Human Services. Once they greenlight it, it’s the state comptroller’s job to write the check and send it to Avila and the thousands like her.

Somewhere along the line, a big log jam occurs.

“The state of Illinois currently owes me over $11,000,” Avila said.

Others said they’re owed twice as much.

“Basically beg and cry and plead with them (and ask) ‘when are we gonna get some funds?’ When are we gonna get paid,” Avila lamented.

As she teaches Nathan the building blocks of learning, she’s re-learning what a life without budgeting or stability really feels like.

“It’s not right to treat people like this,” Avila said.

After CBS 2 spent the day digging into the matter, the state acted. Employees said dollars were approved Tuesday for mid-September workdays.

A state spokesperson said the average paycheck comes in after four weeks. It’s a number many workers said they doubt.