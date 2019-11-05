MARKHAM, Ill. (CBS) — Northbound Interstate 57 was shot down between 159th and 147th streets late Tuesday afternoon, following reports of a shooting.
Illinois State Police said they did not know for sure whether a shooting actually occurred, but they were shutting the expressway down to investigate whether one did.
State Police District Chicago were told by Oak Lawn police about a possible shooting victim at an area hospital. The victim said the shooting happened on the expressway, state police said.
A bullet hole was seen inside the car, which was behind crime scene tape outside the emergency room at Advocate Christ Medical Center late Monday afternoon.
When Chopper 2 arrived at the scene, it appeared that the expressway was open — though the ramp off I-57 at 159th Street remained closed. But State Police said the full length to 147th Street would be closed for the investigation.