CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday will be a sunny day, but temperatures are expected to be cooler than average.
More cold – and more INTENSE cold – headed our way next week! I'm talking HIGH temps in the 20s!! @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/nazYYeMpR7
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) November 5, 2019
During the day, temperatures will stay in the low 40s. There is a chance for a rain, snow mix overnight Tuesday
On Wednesday night, there is another chance for light snow.
Our high temperatures should be in the mid 50s. We will be 30deg COLDER than that by early next week!!!!!!! @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/wQodzairrG
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) November 5, 2019
Tuesday is expected to be one of the warmer days this week. There is a chilly week ahead.
Temperatures will drop to the 30s by Thursday.