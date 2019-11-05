  • CBS 2On Air

By Megan Glaros
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday will be a sunny day, but temperatures are expected to be cooler than average.

During the day, temperatures will stay in the low 40s. There is a chance for a rain, snow mix overnight Tuesday

On Wednesday night, there is another chance for light snow.

Tuesday is expected to be one of the warmer days this week. There is a chilly week ahead.

Temperatures will drop to the 30s by Thursday.