CHICAGO (CBS)– Democrats held the mayor’s offices in Indianapolis, also winning Fort Wayne and New Albany.
Indiana has long been considered a republican stronghold.
But for the first time in nearly 40 years, democrats have taken control of Columbus, Indiana. That’s the hometown of Vice President Mike Pence.
Governor race results across the country, served as a litmus test for the Trump presidency and it was a mixed bag. Democrats snagged a big upset, while republicans secured an expected governor’s seat.
Here’s a quick break down of what happened at the polls Tuesday night:
It was a close one in Kentucky, but a Democrat won the governor race. Attorney general Andy Beshear beat incumbent Matt Bevin.
Bevin, a Republican, was backed by President Trump.
In Mississippi, the Republican lieutenant governor, defeated the democratic state attorney general. That win is a sign of stability in the state for President Trump
In Louisiana, Republicans want to reclaim a Deep South state. Trump will be there Wednesday mustering votes for Republican businessman Eddie Rispone, in hopes to keep Democrat John Bel Edwards from a second term in a state President Trump won by 20 percentage points.
And lastly in Virginia, Democrats won majorities in both the house and senate Tuesday night.