CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for a man who sexually abused a 12-year-old girl at a Lakeview coffee shop on Monday, before another man stepped in to intervene.
A man approached the girl at a coffee shop on the 3000 block of North Clark Street around 4 p.m. on Monday, and repeatedly asked her for a hug, police said in a community alert. A Police News Affairs spokesperson said the man sat down at the girl’s table, and when she eventually allowed him to hug her, he “slapped her buttocks” as he did so.
A witness who saw what was happening intervened, and the first man fled the scene.
Police said the man who touched the girl referred to himself as “Jackson,” and was described as an African American man between 20 and 24 years old, standing 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall, and weighing 130 to 150 pounds. He was wearing a black White Sox baseball cap, a black Canada Goose jacket with a fur-lined hood, and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Area North Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-492-3810.
