CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s early in the season, but the temperatures have been befitting of January lately – and already, a man has died from cold exposure.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said the unidentified 58-year-old man died of coronary atherosclerosis, but cold exposure and alcohol also played a role.
The man was pronounced dead at Community First Medical Center on the Far Northwest Side on Friday, Nov. 1, and the manner of his death was ruled an accident.
This was the first cold-related death reported in this unusually-cold weather, and CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist says the cold is not going anywhere.
Dry and cold high pressure is in place keeping skies clear Thursday night. An upper-level wave passes overhead Friday afternoon, so clouds build by that time.
A second disturbance passes north of us Friday night into Saturday morning, but low levels are too dry to support precipitation.
The system of interest in the Arctic front coming in Sunday night. There is a snow chance with it Sunday night into Veterans Day.
Possible record-breaking cold will be in place during the day both Monday and Tuesday.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist contributed to this report.