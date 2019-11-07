CHICAGO (CBS)– There is controversy in Chicago’s northwest suburbs over where to put a national veterans cemetery.

The land in question is in South Barrington, at the corner of Freeman and Mund-Hank roads, which is right next to a subdivision.

There will be a meeting Thursday night at Village Hill to discuss the issue.

At 7:30 p.m. Village Hall is expected to be packed with emotion.

Veterans and residents in South Barrington believe the location the federal government picked wouldn’t honor the men and women who fought for our country.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs wants to use 15 acres of land to build a cemetery that would hold the cremated remains of veterans.

The site would start out with about 5,000 containers to stores ashes and would have rifle fire several times a week.

But residents at a nearby subdivision don’t want it, saying the proposed space is too close and will create too much traffic and noise.

The mayor of South Barrington says the possible site is also next to a forest preserve and a landfill.

“It’s stuck at the end of town in a spot that’s been rejected for several years, they need a respectable spot,” Paula McCombia, South Barrington mayor, said.

After hearing several complaints, the VA has issued a new environmental assessment.

A VA representative is expected to be at Thursday’s meeting.