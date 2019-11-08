CHICAGO (CBS) — His mom picked him up from the homecoming dance, and minutes later, someone shot the 14-year-old in the head.
CBS 2’s Marissa Parra has the story from Lurie Children’s Hospital where the young victim is being treated.
Just before 11:00 Thursday night, he was shot in the head while riding in the backseat of the car that his mother was driving. Police inspected the crime scene there in Albany Park, just off Central Park and Lawrence.
A witness said the shots were fired into the rear window, striking the 14-year-old in the head, who was on his way home from his homecoming dance at Von Steuben High School.
The high school was quiet Friday because of a pre-scheduled day of no classes for students.
33rd Ward Ald. Rossana Rodriguez took to Facebook to call the incident “heartbreaking.”
Police said there’s no description of the suspect or suspects, and no one is in custody.