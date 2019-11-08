



Mayor Lori Lightfoot just named former Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck interim superintendent of the Chicago Police Department. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/tP6Ur5d6vC — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) November 8, 2019

— The day after Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said he would retire at year’s end, Mayor Lori Lightfoot moved quickly to name an outsider, former Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck, as interim superintendent.

Beck spent more than 40 years with the Los Angeles department, leading as its chief from late 2009 until his retirement in June, 2018.

Official: Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces former LA Police Chief Charlie Beck as interim CPD Supt. Beck says, "This is the right time for an outsider to come in and move things forward." ⁦@cbschicago⁩ pic.twitter.com/A14DlnQsfn — Dana Kozlov (@DanaCBS2) November 8, 2019

“Eddie’s not going anywere, he will be working with me during my tenure,” Beck said at a news conference on Friday morning. “I am excited to continue my friend, Eddie Johnson’s legacy.

“Even though my stay here will be brief, I look forward to working with the residents of Chicago, meeting them, learning about their needs and making this a better place.”

Beck said he would have a hand in reviewing candidates for a permanent superintendent. He maid it clear that he has no interest or plan to take on the Chicago job long-term.

Beck left behind significant challenges in Los Angeles.

Violent crime rose for four straight years (2013-2017) after 12 years of declines.

Police shootings went up while dropping in other large U.S. cities, and the department was a focal point of criticism by the local Black Lives Matter movement, whose members regularly attended the meetings of the Board of Police Commissioners to chastise the department over the shootings of civilians.

Beck, 66, implemented a program that would encourage de-escalation tactics. Those policies caused some controversy among police rank and file.

“I try to talk empathy all the time with my officers. You have to understand where people come from. You have to understand that their experiences are different than yours and that may affect the way they see things,” Beck told CBS Los Angeles in September, 2016.

“Literally, a Los Angeles police officer, those two men or women in that car, have the power to take away your life, liberty and property in ways that nobody, not even the president of the United States has. And that has to be tempered by responsibility. And that has to be tempered by oversight, and that’s my job,” Beck said.

So, what’s next? Now that the interim chief has been named, the police board will launch a nationwide search to find the new CPD superintendent. The board will narrow down to three candidates. @cbschicago https://t.co/GsdAI8Sp34 — Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) November 8, 2019

The Chicago police union, not surprisingly, would like somebody from within the Chicago Police Department named to the permanent top spot. Prior to Johnson, that hadn’t happened since 2003 when Phil Cline was appointed by then-Mayor Richard M. Daley.