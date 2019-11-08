CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man was found guilty Friday of making a false bomb threat at the Hollywood Casino in Aurora early this year.
Mustadin Muadinov, 30, was found guilty of disorderly conduct in Kane County Court in relation to the February incident, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.
In a four-day bench trial, evidence was presented that Muadinov led officials and police to believe there was a bomb concealed in a box truck he had parked in front of the casino at 1 W. New York St. About 175 casino patrons and employees were evacuated, according to officials.
“We live in a time when public safety officials and innocent civilians alike take threats of mass casualties seriously,” said Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon in a written press release.
Muadinov faces a sentence of 2-5 years’ imprisonment, or probation. He is set to appear in court again on Dec. 11 for sentencing.
Muadinov was ordered held without bond at the Kane County jail, where he has been held since his arrest on $700,000 bail.