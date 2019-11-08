CHICAGO (CBS) — A convicted sex offender was found working among students at Lake Park High School in Roselle.

Now, the woman he was convicted in 1992 of abusing has broken her silence to CBS 2.

The woman says the school’s decision to bring back all three people involved in Frank Battaglia’s role as a volunteer high school football coach sends a clear message that this wasn’t taken seriously. She said she feels that decision, made after the investigation, condones the behavior that changed her life.

Nearly 30 years have passed. Debbie Sciortino was 14 years old. Now, she’s speaking out, saying, “I want people to know I do exist.”

“My childhood was, I believe it was taken from me,” Sciortino said.

Sitting with CBS 2’s Tara Molina on a park bench Friday, she said the sexual abuse she experienced then, at the hands of a trusted coach at her high school, never left her.

“I lost my father so … I felt he wanted to help me,” Sciortino said about Battaglia.

Battaglia was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in 1992 for his crimes against her in 1991.

He served no time, only two years of probation.

Because of the law back then he didn’t have to register as a sex offender.

And he still managed to get back on high school football fields.

“I continue to be a victim because of what he is getting away with today,” Sciortino said.

Fenwick High School’s football coach was just fired last week for allowing Battaglia to coach three years ago without submitting a background check.

The same thing happened at Lake Park High School, where the district said via statement: “Varsity Football Coach, Chris Roll, failed to follow the required criminal background process and directed an assistant coach to remove the volunteer coach from the list of names submitted to Human Resources for a background check.”

Chris Roll is out as head coach, but he was back at school Friday, still teaching.

And he wasn’t alone.

The investigation revealed the athletic director “questioned Roll mid-season regarding the volunteer coach’s identity, he failed to require a criminal background check.”

And the principal “neglected to report a conversation mid-season in which he was told that the volunteer coach had a background which could prevent him from working with student athletes.”

They were both back at school Friday.

All three received written reprimands from the superintendent. But the victim doesn’t feel like that’s enough.

“I don’t believe for one second that any of them are being held accountable for what they did.”

Lake Park High School administrators denied an interview request, but a spokesperson said they stand behind the choice of disciplinary action and never intended to minimize the pain of sexual assault. They also said the district will “review its current process and the status of those individuals currently volunteering to ensure this process was completed.”

Read the full statement from Lake Park High School District 108 below: