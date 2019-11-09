CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people, including two police officers, were taken to hospitals Saturday evening after a multiple vehicle hit-and-run on Lake Shore Drive, officials say.
An unmarked Chicago Police Department vehicle was sideswiped just before 8 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Lake Shore Drive by a black BMW that continued driving, police said.
The BMW then struck a Toyota Camry, which was also traveling northbound on Lake Shore Drive, and kept driving.
That vehicle was heavily damaged on the front driver’s side. It’s unclear if that damage was from the collision or if the car slammed into a barrier.
BREAKING: Two police officers, two infants and two women were transported to local hospitals tonight in a hit-and-run on South Lake Shore Drive. All are expected to recover, but the black BMW responsible for the crash remains at large. pic.twitter.com/BPI3d8QWZ2
— Sajedah Al-khzaleh (@SKhzaleh) November 10, 2019
The passenger side of the CPD SUV was heavily damaged and the vehicle appeared to be undrivable.
Two officers were taken to a local hospital in good condition, and the victims of the other vehicle struck — a 27-year-old woman, 22-year-old woman, and two infants — were taken to area hospitals in good condition. All are expected to recover.
Southbound traffic was reopened as of 9 p.m.