CHICAGO (CBS) — Preliminary autopsy results show a missing teen whose body was found in swampy water died of drowning.
The Lake County Coroner’s Office performed the autopsy Friday afternoon and said there were no signs of foul play in Abe Gonzalez’s death. Toxicology results are pending.
“We have been in close contact with Abe’s family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time,” said Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper in a press release. “This is truly a tragedy.”
Gonzalez, a 17-year-old boy from northwest suburban Island Lake, was found at 10:45 a.m. Friday in a swampy area just southwest of Slocum Lake, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A family member had reported he was missing Nov. 2.
Gonzalez had last been seen in unincorporated Wauconda around midnight Nov. 2, when he had left a gathering at a residence on foot and had been described as highly intoxicated, officials say.
His body was found by a search party of sheriff’s detectives and sheriff’s auxiliary deputies.