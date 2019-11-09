CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears are looking to finally end a four-game losing streak, playing host to the Detroit Lions at Solider Field.
Kickoff is at noon and the game is on CBS 2.
Here are some things you need to know:
Considering coach Matt Nagy is 2-0 against the Lions so far (6-2 overall vs. NFC North teams), the Lions may be ripe for the picking and get the Bears back on the winning path.
The Bears defense has allowed only 18 points a game (No. 6 in league.) The Lions have one of the worst pass defense in the league, so Mitchell Trubisky, one of the worst-rated quarterbacks, should have an opportunity to silence the haters–at least for a week.
Special teams looks to lend a hand on Sunday. Tarik Cohen leads the NFL with an 11.3 yard punt return average.
Kyle Fuller, who had his third interception of the season against the Eagles, has totaled 18 picks since entering the NFL in 2014.
Stopping quarterback Matthew Stafford will be a challenge. Stafford has thrown 28 touchdowns in his 18-game career against the Bears, ranking behind some guys named Johnny Unitas, Fran Tarkenton, Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre. Three of them are Hall of Famers and Rodgers is a certain future one. Stafford has a 85.4 career quarterback rating against the Monsters.