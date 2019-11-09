  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two bungalows were damaged in an early Saturday morning fire in the Hermosa neighborhood on the West Side.

The fire was raised to a 2-11, but there were no reports of any injuries.

The two homes are located in the 4600 block of West Montana Street.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.