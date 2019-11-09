CHICAGO (CBS) — Two bungalows were damaged in an early Saturday morning fire in the Hermosa neighborhood on the West Side.
The fire was raised to a 2-11, but there were no reports of any injuries.
2-11 at 4637 W Montana st. Per 2-1-5, Three lines on
(Con't) 2 of 2
the original 25×50 no injuries all companies working pic.twitter.com/MlnEuvlIE2
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 9, 2019
The two homes are located in the 4600 block of West Montana Street.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.