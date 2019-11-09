(CBS) — The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Zachariah Wayne Lee, an 86 year old white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 176 pounds, white hair with blue eyes.
He last seen wearing a long sleeve button up blue dress shirt, navy blue dress pants, no shoes and a tan winter coat with a thick neck collar.
Zachariah is from Hebron, Indiana and was last seen on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:30 am.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Zachariah Wayne Lee, contact the Porter County Sheriff’s Office at 219-477-3170 or 911.