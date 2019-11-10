CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was pistol-whipped and shot Sunday night in a home invasion in the Grand Crossing community, police said.
The 46-year-old man was in his home in the 1400 block of East 76th Street at 8:58 p.m., when the invaders kicked down the front door and one of them pistol-whipped the man in the head, police said.
The invaders then fired shots and the man was shot once in the right leg, police said. The suspects ran off, and the victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody Sunday night, and Area Central detectives were investigating.