CHICAGO (CBS) — Very cold temperatures and a few inches of snow are headed our way, as a cold front will send temperatures below freezing on Monday and Tuesday.

Sunday’s temperatures likely will be the warmest of the week, reaching only within about 10 degrees of normal, hitting a high in the low 40s by the early afternoon, before a cold front moving in from Wisconsin sends temperatures steadily falling all through Monday night.

The normal high this time of year should be the low 50s, but Monday’s high will be only in the upper 20s, and Tuesday’s high will be in the mid 20s. Lows will drop to the low teens on Monday and Tuesday, with wind chills near zero Monday night into Tuesday.

Meantime, precipitation enters the picture as we move late in the day on Sunday. Rain on Sunday evening will mix with snow, and eventually turn to all snow overnight.

The Chicago area could see 3 to 5 inches of snow by Monday afternoon. Areas near the lake will see the most, with locally heavier snowfall possible for areas that find themselves parked under a lake effect plume.

This is the first lake effect snow of the season. Windy snow, falling before and during the morning commute on Veteran’s Day, will impact the morning rush.

The wild card is how much lake effect snow we will pick up in northern Illinois before the lake effect conditions slide over to northern Indiana. Parts of Porter and La Porte counties in northwest Indiana could pick up more than 5 inches of snow in areas that receive lake effect.

The snow will be driven by a 15-20 mph northerly wind that gusts to 30 mph, meaning wind chills will be in the middle teens during the Monday morning rush.

The powerful winds coming down Lake Michigan will also create lakeshore flooding and erosion concerns. Large waves from Sunday night until Tuesday could reach levels of 10 to 12 feet in northern Illinois and along the Indiana shore.

Temperatures will start climbing again Wednesday, reaching the low 30s, and possibly rising to the 40s again by Friday.

Forecast-

Today: Cloudy. High near 40.

Tonight: Rain changes to snow, low in the upper 20s

Monday: Snow through about half the day, high in the upper 20s.

Tuesday: Mid 20s with sunshine.