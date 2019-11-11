CHICAGO (CBS) — An American Airlines flight from North Carolina slid off a runway at O’Hare International Airport on Monday morning, as blowing snow was falling in the Chicago area.
Video posted on social media shows the plane sliding sideways, stopping with its wing in the grassy area next to the runway. Passengers are heard gasping sighs of relief.
“I think we landed!” one passenger is heard saying.
American Eagle flight 4125, operating by Envoy Air, arrived at O’Hare from Greensboro, North Carolina, around 7:45 a.m., and slid off the runway due to icy conditions, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation and American Airlines spokeswoman Gianna Urgo.
“All 38 passengers and three crew members were deplaned from the aircraft and are now safely back in the terminal,” Urgo said in an email.
Aviation Department spokeswoman Karen Pride said a bus took the passengers to the gate after they left the airplane.
#JUSTIN: Footage of @AmericanAir plane sliding off of the runway at @fly2ohare this morning.
It was coming from North Carolina.
COURTESY: Joseph Lian@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/B3stth1hYI
— Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) November 11, 2019
Passenger Joseph Lian shared video showing the plane veering onto the grass alongside the runway after landing, and the right wing of the jet tipping onto the ground.
A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson confirmed they responded to the incident, but said everyone was off the plane by the time fire crews arrived, and said there were no injuries.
Snow has been falling in Chicago all morning, and O’Hare was reporting winds of about 20 mph, and gusts of up to 30 mph at the time of the incident.