CHICAGO (CBS) — An Amtrak mechanical worker died in an industrial accident over the weekend.
Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said the worker died in the Amtrak mechanical facility at the rail yard at 1600 S. Lumber St. The accident happened Saturday night.
No other injuries were reported and an investigation was under way. Reports of exactly what happened were not immediately confirmed.
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said the unidentified worker died of multiple blunt force injuries in an industrial accident.