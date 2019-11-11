CHICAGO (CBS)– Airlines at O’Hare and Midway airports have canceled hundreds of flights amid snowy conditions.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory, which is in effect until 2 p.m. Total accumulations are expected to reach 3 to 6 inches, with the heaviest snowfall expected over the northern and central parts of the Chicago area. Snow totals were expected to amount to 2 to 4 in the city.
As of 7:20 a.m. Monday 118 flights have been canceled at O’Hare International Airport and 93 flights had been canceled at Midway Airport.
Average delays are over 15 minutes at O’Hare and Midway.
This is a developing story.