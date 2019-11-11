Chicago Weather: Record-Setting Snow Moving Out, But Record-Setting Cold LikelyRecord-setting snow was on its way out of the Chicago area Monday afternoon, but the other shoe is soon to drop as record-setting cold is likely to set in.

Man Says Sex Offender Who Lied About Where He Lives Attacked Him Outside Hyde Park ChurchA church in Hyde Park has hired a security guard to protect its members from an allegedly violent neighbor who turned out to be a registered sex offender – and who is lying about where he lives.

Man Shot In Country Club Hills, Is Already At Hospital When Police ArrivePolice in south suburban Country Club Hills rushed to the intersection of 167th Street and Pulaski Road for a shooting Monday afternoon – but found the victim was not there when they arrived.

Chicago Weather: Snow Totals For November 11, 2019Here are some snow totals reported in the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana.