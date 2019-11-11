(CBS) — Record-setting snow was on its way out of the Chicago area Monday afternoon, but the other shoe is soon to drop as record-setting cold is likely to set in.
A total of 3.4 inches of snow fell at O’Hare International Airport – well above the record of 1.9 inches for Veterans Day as set in 1995. At Midway International Airport, 2.7 inches of snow fell.
Here are some snow totals reported in the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana.
Marengo 4.3 inches
Northerly Island 0.6 inches
Portage, Ind., 4 inches
Downers Grove 2.5 inches
Midway Airport 2.7 inches
Valparaiso, Ind., 2 inches
Romeoville 1.4 inches
Bridgeview 2.7 inches
O’Hare 3.4 inches (official, record for Nov. 11)
Rockford 3.6 inches
Joliet 1 inch
Oak Park 2.4 inches
Elk Grove Village 3.8 inches