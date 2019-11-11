COUNTRY CLUB HILLS, Ill. (CBS) — Police in south suburban Country Club Hills rushed to the intersection of 167th Street and Pulaski Road for a shooting Monday afternoon – but found the victim was not there when they arrived.
Around 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the busy intersection for a report of a victim of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a vehicle with fresh blood staining the driver’s seat and also the ground adjacent to the driver’s-side door.
Witnesses said someone had already taken the wounded man away, police said.
Officers immediately checked hospitals and found the man at Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, police said. He had suffered a single gunshot wound to the neck.
The victim was expected to be transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.