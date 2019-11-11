Traffic Stops For Super-Sized Waves Hitting South Shore DriveThe flooding is not going away because of the waves that just keep pummeling the walls. Steady waves turned sidewalks into streams.

One Year After Security Guard Jemel Roberson Was Shot Dead By Midlothian Police, Family Wants To Know Why Officer Hasn't Been ChargedIt was one year ago Monday that a police officer shot and killed a security guard who was on duty at a south suburban nightclub.

Chicago Weather: Record-Setting Snow Moving Out, But Record-Setting Cold LikelyRecord-setting snow was on its way out of the Chicago area Monday afternoon, but the other shoe is soon to drop as record-setting cold is likely to set in.

Man Says Sex Offender Who Lied About Where He Lives Attacked Him Outside Hyde Park ChurchA church in Hyde Park has hired a security guard to protect its members from an allegedly violent neighbor who turned out to be a registered sex offender – and who is lying about where he lives.