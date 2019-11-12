CHICAGO (CBS)– Two officers were injured while taking a 17-year-old girl into custody around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in South Austin.
When officers arrived on scene in the 5600 block of West Madison, several people inside the residence were involved in a verbal and physical altercation.
According to police, as officers tried to gain control of the situation, a 17-year-old girl “swung her elbow, striking an officer in the lip.”
The officer was taken to Rush Medical Center with a laceration to the lip, according to police.
Police said as the girl was being taken into custody, she bit another officer on the wrist. That officer was treated on-scene.
Charges are pending for the offender.
This is a developing story.