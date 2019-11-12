Looking to get some laughs?
When it comes to comedy, there’s plenty to keep you busy this week, from an evening of comedy and music to an all female comedy show.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Fudge
From the event description:
“Fudge” is an evening of comedy and music brought to you by the independent improv team Fudge. Comprised of Damian Anaya, Tim Lyons, Vince Portacci and Dan White, Fudge’s goal has always been to exist at the intersection of creative disciplines. Every show’s unique atmosphere is directly influenced by that night’s musical and comedic performances, which either compliment or juxtapose one another. Half concert, half comedy show, “Fudge” is a wholly unique experience unlike any other comedy show in Chicago.
When: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m.
Where: iO Theater, 1501 N. Kingsbury St.
Price: Free-$6
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
The Part Dog Show
From the event description:
A fully improvised, unscripted, unrehearsed dramatic play worthy of the highest stages in the land. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll get a little confused, and then you’ll laugh again.
When: Thursday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.
Where: Laugh Out Loud Chicago, 3851 N. Lincoln Ave.
Price: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
She the People
From the event description:
Doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman, young or “seasoned,” progressive or conservative (ok that last one might matter a teensy bit) — you’re bound to find “She the People” laugh-out-loud funny. The sketches are short and fast-moving. You’ll barely recover from one zinger before the next one flies your way. Snacks and drinks served by the attentive wait staff make the night a win-win.
When: Thursday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.
Where: UP Comedy Club, 230 W. North Ave.
Price: $13
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Stand Up Logan Square
From the event description:
A weekly stand up comedy showcase at Logan Square Improv! Catch Chicago comics taking the mic. Kick off your weekend with us!
When: Friday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m.
Where: Logan Square Improv, 2825 W. Diversey Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Pimprov
From the event description:
It’s not hard out here for a “Pimprov” at Chicago’s Chemically Imbalanced Theater. The show has been hailed by critics and audiences alike as one of the most original and hilarious unscripted comedy events in town.
When: Friday, Nov. 15, 10:30 p.m.
Where: CIC Theater, 1422 W. Irving Park Road
Price: $7.50