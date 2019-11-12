CHICAGO WEATHER:Subzero Wind Chills For Early Tuesday Morning
CHICAGO (CBS)– Elgin High School held a sensory friendly concert for autism awareness.

Last week’s concert featured soft music and dim lights in order to create an inviting environment where guests could even walk around.

Robert Sanchez, Elgin High School’s band director, said the environment would be accommodating to those with ASD.

“It is extremely important to us to create an inviting and safe environment for those who fall on the spectrum,” Sanchez said. “Nobody will be judged or looked down on here.”

Guests were invited to try out the instruments after the performance.

The event raised money for autism awareness and research.