CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois High School Association has dropped its appeal against Chicago Public Schools athletes.
The IHSA originally said CPS students could not compete in Illinois state cross-country meets because of a teachers’ strike last month.
With the CPS teachers on strike for 11 days last month, the kids couldn’t run – which disqualified them from the postseason and put some college dreams on hold.
But just hours before the regional tournament a day after after the strike was over, a judge allowed several schools to run.
On Monday, of last week, the IHSA, which oversees high school athletics for the state, announced it was appealing the decision.
In a statement the next day, the IHSA said the goal of its appeal is not to remove the CPS runners from the playoffs, but is instead seeking to avoid what it fears is a “dangerous legal precedent” allowing teams to circumvent playoff rules.
The Illinois Appellate Court announced last week that they would not be ruling on the case until next month. That permitted CPS runners to compete in the Cross-Country State Championship meet this past weekend.
The IHSA has now dropped the appeal.