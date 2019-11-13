Hungry for something new?
If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage. From a wine and food experience to a Santa crawl, here’s what to do on the local food scene this week.
USA Today Wine & Food Experience
Join your fellow foodies at the United Club at Soldier Field for the USA Today Wine & Food Experience, a savory culinary exploration showcasing the best food, wine and beer from local and national chefs.
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 1 p.m.
Where: The United Club at Soldier Field, 1410 Museum Campus Drive
Price: $32.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
VU Refreshes Happy Hour
Based on a guest’s chosen liquor and [the] tastes that they enjoy, a VU mixologist will create the perfect, and one-of-a-kind cocktail for them to enjoy.
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, midnight
Where: 133 E. Cermak Road, Floor 22
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
48% Off Admission to Chicago Santa Crawl from Chi Life Events
Guests can get into the holiday spirit while enjoying entry to the participating venues, free breakfast buffet, drink specials and more.
Where: 155 W. Kinzie St., Near North Side
Price: $13