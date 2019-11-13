WATCH LIVE:House Intelligence Committee Holds First Public Hearings In Impeachment Inquiry Into President Trump
Photo: Kelsey Knight/Unsplash

Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage. From a wine and food experience to a Santa crawl, here’s what to do on the local food scene this week.

USA Today Wine & Food Experience

From the event description:

Join your fellow foodies at the United Club at Soldier Field for the USA Today Wine & Food Experience, a savory culinary exploration showcasing the best food, wine and beer from local and national chefs.

When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 1 p.m.
Where: The United Club at Soldier Field, 1410 Museum Campus Drive
Price: $32.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

VU Refreshes Happy Hour

From the event description:

Based on a guest’s chosen liquor and [the] tastes that they enjoy, a VU mixologist will create the perfect, and one-of-a-kind cocktail for them to enjoy.

When: Saturday, Nov. 16, midnight
Where: 133 E. Cermak Road, Floor 22

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

48% Off Admission to Chicago Santa Crawl from Chi Life Events

From the Chicago Santa Crawl deal description:

Guests can get into the holiday spirit while enjoying entry to the participating venues, free breakfast buffet, drink specials and more.

Where: 155 W. Kinzie St., Near North Side
Price: $13

Click here for more details, and to score this deal