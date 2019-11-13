CHICAGO (CBS) — More than two dozen customers lost power near the DePaul University campus in Lincoln Park on Wednesday afternoon, after a truck pulled down overhead power lines.
Police said a truck snagged the overhead wires and pulled down the pole at Fullerton and Sheffield avenues. At the scene, a Penske rented truck was ensnared in power lines. The driver was out of the truck.
Meanwhile, a wooden power pole was nearly horizontal on the ground.
ComEd said 25 customers were left without service. The DePaulia student newspaper tweeted that the campus building at 990 W. Fullerton Ave. was among those that lost power, and classes there would be relocated across campus.
Update: The power is out at 990 W. Fullerton and is expected to be restored by tomorrow. Any classes taking place in the building will be relocated across campus.
— The DePaulia (@TheDePaulia) November 13, 2019
ComEd crews said they were working to get a generator to the area to get power back on as soon as possible.
Power would be out for a minimum of three hours until the generator arrives, ComEd said at 3:30 p.m.
It was not clear how long the outage as a whole could last. The DePaulia said power at the 990 W. Fullerton Ave. building was expected to be restored on Thursday.