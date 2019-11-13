



Veggie Grill. | Photo: Joshua K./Yelp

Interested in exploring the newest businesses to open in Chicago? From a seafood spot to an Italian restaurant, read on for a list of the newest hot spots to arrive recently.

The Boil Cajun Seafood

Photo: Jennifer L./Yelp

Now open at 1805 W. Division St. in East Ukrainian Village is The Boil Cajun Seafood, a Cajun/Creole spot, offering seafood and more. So far, it’s been well-received: it’s got a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Look for blue crab, shrimp and lobster tail on the menu.

“Tasty seafood, drinks, music and fun people — and some food from the land too,” as stated on the business’s Facebook page.

Veggie Grill

Photo: Billie A./Yelp

Wander over to 911 W. Randolph St. and you’ll find the latest vegan and vegetarian spot to arrive in town. Veggie Grill has added a new location in West Town.

The chain has outposts in California, Washington, Illinois and Oregon. On the menu, you’ll find items like veggie burgers, zucchini noodles and salad.

Jaipur Authentic Indian

Photo: Jaipur Authentic Indian/Yelp

New to 738 W. Randolph St. in West Town is Jaipur Authentic Indian, an Indian spot.

The menu features tandoori chicken, paneer and lamb chops.

May 1st Nail Spa

Photo: Chelsea C./Yelp

May 1st Nail Spa is a nail technician spot, that’s made its debut at 1054 N. Ashland Ave. in East Ukrainian Village.

Stop by for a manicure or a pedicure.

Pacino’s

Photo: Stephen H./Yelp

Head over to 1010 S. Delano Court and you’ll find Pacino’s, a new Italian spot. With a five-star rating out of six reviews, Yelpers are enthusiastic about Pacino’s so far.

Look for rigatoni, risotto and pizza on the menu.