Bears Won’t Say If They Will Attend Colin Kaepernick’s Saturday Workout In AtlantaControversial quarterback Colin Kaepernick is having a private workout with all NFL teams on Saturday.

Coby White Makes 7 3-Pointers In 4th As Bulls Beat KnicksCoby White made a franchise-record seven 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, and the Chicago Bulls pulled away from the slumping New York Knicks for a victory Tuesday night.

IHSA Drops Appeal Of Ruling That Allowed CPS Cross-Country Runners To AdvanceThe Illinois High School Association has dropped its appeal against Chicago Public Schools athletes.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Nick Foles A Top QB Option As He Returns From InjuryThe Jaguars signal caller is back under center as the team returns from its bye week. Time to add him to your roster if you need a QB.

Holiday Meals Are An Akiem Hicks Hallmark To Help The Community“It’s getting a chance to give back and also an area I’m strong in, I love working with kids."

Blackhawks Strike Early, Hold Off Toronto Maple LeafsPatrick Kane got the Chicago Blackhawks off to a fast start. Robin Lehner kept them ahead at the finish.