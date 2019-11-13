CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago nurse tried to save his own life after being shot this week, but he still died.
Frank Aguilar, 32, had just finished his shift at Misericordia Heart of Mercy Hospital on Tuesday night when he was shot in the chest outside his sister’s home, on 32nd Street near Lawndale Avenue in Little Village.
Aguilar had gone to his sister’s house to do laundry and spend the night, and was in his scrubs holding a laundry basket when he was shot, his family said.
His family said he called 911 and even gave himself first aid, but later died at Mount Sinai Hospital.