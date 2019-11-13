CHICAGO (CBS) — Maintenance workers were rescued by a Chicago Fire Department tower ladder in the West Loop on Wednesday.
They were stuck on a scaffold about eight stories above street level, and firefighters were able to reach the workers and move them to safety.
Window washers rescue underway at Jefferson & Jackson in Chicago’s Weat Loop: @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/fl4iGO2mPa
— Chris Tye (@TVTye) November 13, 2019
The incident happened around noon near Jefferson and Jackson.
There were no injuries reported.