CHICAGO (CBS) — Maintenance workers were rescued by a Chicago Fire Department tower ladder in the West Loop on Wednesday.

They were stuck on a scaffold about eight stories above street level, and firefighters were able to reach the workers and move them to safety.

The incident happened around noon near Jefferson and Jackson.

There were no injuries reported.