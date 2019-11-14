CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire broke out from the roof of the Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church in the Washington Park neighborhood.
Firefighters arrived on scene near 59th and State streets just after 3 a.m. Thursday.
Update on still and box onl 5847 S State no injuries all companies working pic.twitter.com/NZ1BUwbnKZ
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 14, 2019
No one was injured.
We are following #breakingnews out of the South Side of #Chicago, where a fire is burning on State Street, near 57th. pic.twitter.com/4FGB6tqEEG
— Yasmeen Hassan (@YasmeenTV) November 14, 2019
The Chicago Fire Department said the fire was put out around 4 a.m.
This is a developing story.