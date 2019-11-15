CHICAGO (CBS) — The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a juvenile with disorderly conduct Friday after they made threats against Wheatland Academy in Naperville.
Naperville police say they took the juvenile into custody Thursday after an investigation into “concerning statements and verbal threats of violence” regarding the school.
“Our department will actively investigate and pursue charges against anyone who makes a threat to the safety of our school communities,” said Naperville Deputy Police Chief Jason Arres. “Threats of school violence are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I cannot stress enough the need for parents to talk to their children about the seriousness and potential consequences of such statements because we will continue to take them seriously and take necessary action to ensure the safety of our schools.”
The suspect is being processed through the juvenile court system and has not been identified. It is unclear what threats were made.