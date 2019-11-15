CHICAGO (CBS) — Keenan is the PAWS Dog of the Week.
He’s a four-year-old Blue Heeler mix. He loves keeping busy with rope toys, bones and squeaky toys. The smart young puppy is very attentive and would do well in future training classes with his new forever family.
Keenan is already crate trained.
Adorable dogs and cats are available for adoption at the PAWS Chicago Lincoln Park Adoption Center located at 1997 North Clybourn.
You can join PAWS Chicago next Friday November 15 for the 18th annual Fur Ball.
You can't tell from the picture, but we can guarantee Wolfie's tail is wagging! This happy pup would love to find an active family dedicated to helping him grow through continued training. If you're interested in adopting Wolfie, please email adoptioninquiries@pawschicago.org. pic.twitter.com/DiRDd9bGXM
— PAWSchicago (@PAWSChicago) November 8, 2019