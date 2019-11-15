  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Dorian Branch, Missing, Missing Person

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police issued an alert for missing 13-year-old Dorian Branch, whose last known contact was Thursday.

Dorian was last seen in the 5400 block of South Carpenter.

(Credit: Chicago Police Department)

He was wearing a blue jean jacket, black and gray hoodie with green stripes, a white shirt, light colored blue jeans and white Nike Air Force 1 gym shoes, police say.

Dorian is described as 5’1, 110 lbs and has a scar in the middle of his forehead.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8380.