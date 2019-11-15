CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for man they say robbed a First Midwest Bank in Waukegan.
The robbery happened Thursday around 4:30 p.m. at the bank in the 1200 block of Golf Road.
Images of the suspect:
The suspect walked into the bank and demanded money through a note he handed to a teller. The suspect implied he was armed, but no weapon was displayed. Police did not say how much money was taken.
The suspect is described as a male black, in his 30s, dark complexion, and goatee. The suspect was last seen wearing a light blue denim jacket, dark sweatshirt under the jacket, and a Chicago Bulls cap. The suspect is approximately 5’10 and 170 lbs. The suspect then fled the area on foot.
No one was hurt during the incident.
Anyone with information should call the Waukegan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division “Tip-Line” at 847-360-9001.