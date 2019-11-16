CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot in broad daylight Saturday near the busy junction of 79th Street and Stony Island and South Chicago avenues.
The shooting happened around 10:12 a.m. in the 1600 block of East 79th Street – on the cusp of the South Shore and South Chicago communities, police said.
A 23-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and buttocks, while a 49-year-old man was shot in the chest, police said.
Both victims were rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were in serious condition, police said.
Police said two gunmen exited a maroon four-door sedan and began firing.
No one was in custody Saturday afternoon, and Area Central detectives were investigating.