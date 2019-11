Chicago Bears Vs. Los Angeles Rams: Three Things To WatchHere are three things to watch for as the Bears face the Rams in a must win game for both teams.

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville: 'Had To Find A Way To Be Comfortable With Who I Was'WWE Superstar and LGBT advocate Sonya Deville speaks about her revelation that she was gay and journey to self-acceptance.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 11: Sit Carson Wentz, Start Philip Rivers At QB This WeekThe Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down why Eagles starter Carson Wentz should be on your bench this week.

Coby White Hits 6 3-Pointers, But Bulls Lose To BucksThe Milwaukee Bucks withstood another historic effort by Chicago rookie Coby White to beat the Bulls on Thursday night.

Nagy On Rams: 'They're Explosive. They Have Play Makers'Matt Nagy said David Montgomery rolled his ankle at practice Wednesday, but it's too soon to know whether he'll be able to play against the Rams on Sunday.

'Tough Hill To Climb In L.A. Against Elite Defense' SportsLine's Larry Hartstein On Bears-Rams MatchupSportsLine senior NFL analyst Larry Hartstein weighs in on the matchup in L.A. between the Bears and Rams.