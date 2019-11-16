CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed to death in a fight with a family member in Back of the Yards late Friday, police said.
Around 8 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Hermitage Avenue, the 27-year-old victim got into a quarrel with a family member that became physical, police said.
During the struggle, the man was stabbed in the chest and abdomen, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 43-year-old man was taken into custody, police said.
Area Central detectives were investigating Saturday.