ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Armed robbers struck twice Sunday afternoon in Orland Park, police said.
The first incident happened at 12:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of Helen Lane, police said.
The second happened at 3:30 p.m. in the 14300 block of Deer Haven, police said.
There are three offenders, and they are driving a stolen 2012 black Jeep Cherokee with Illinois license plate V87 6595.
Police have released a sketch of one of the suspects.
Anyone who sees the vehicle or someone who matches the image in the sketch is asked to call Orland Park police immediately.