Filed Under:Orland Park, Orland Park Robberies

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Armed robbers struck twice Sunday afternoon in Orland Park, police said.

The first incident happened at 12:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of Helen Lane, police said.

The second happened at 3:30 p.m. in the 14300 block of Deer Haven, police said.

There are three offenders, and they are driving a stolen 2012 black Jeep Cherokee with Illinois license plate V87 6595.

Orland Park Robbery Getaway Vehicle

Police say three armed robbery suspects were driving this stolen vehicle in Orland Park on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (Credit: Orland Park police)

Police have released a sketch of one of the suspects.

Orland Park Robbery Suspect

A sketch of one of three suspects in two robberies in Orland Park on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (Credit: Orland Park police)

Anyone who sees the vehicle or someone who matches the image in the sketch is asked to call Orland Park police immediately.