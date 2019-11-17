CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was struck and killed while riding a bike early Sunday in the South Shore neighborhood.
Police said the 40-year-old man was riding west on 67th Street around 1 a.m., when a gray 2002 Chevy Impala headed north on Stony Island crashed into him.
The victim was taken to Jackson Park Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The 42-year-old woman who was driving the Impala stayed at the scene after the crash, and was not injrured.
No traffic citations or criminal charges had been issued as of Sunday morning.
The Major Accidents Investigation Unit and Area Central detectives were investigating.