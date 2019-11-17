CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in a Subway shop early Sunday in the East Side neighborhood.
Police said the 22-year-old man was inside the Subway at 106th and Avenue B shortly after 2 a.m., when a group of 5 or 6 men approached him, and they got into an argument.
One of the men in the group pulled out a gun and shot the 22-year-old man in the head.
A 22 year old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning inside this Subway near 106th and Indianapolis Blvd.
Police say the victim was approached by five to six guys. They got into an argument when one of the guys in the group shot the victim in the head. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/FfD22o0iiH
— Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) November 17, 2019
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspects fled the scene in a black SUV.
No one was in custody Sunday morning.
Area South detectives are investigating.