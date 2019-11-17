  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Nation
    10:30 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMThe NFL Today
    12:00 PMNFL Football
    3:25 PMNFL Football
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago News, East Side, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in a Subway shop early Sunday in the East Side neighborhood.

Police said the 22-year-old man was inside the Subway at 106th and Avenue B shortly after 2 a.m., when a group of 5 or 6 men approached him, and they got into an argument.

One of the men in the group pulled out a gun and shot the 22-year-old man in the head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspects fled the scene in a black SUV.

No one was in custody Sunday morning.

Area South detectives are investigating.