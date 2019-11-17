CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday evening warned of a pickpocket who have been on the loose in Lakeview and the DePaul area this month.

In every incident, the pickpocket targets elderly victims inside businesses and on the public way. He placed himself in close proximity of the victims and took things from their purses or pockets without their noticing, police said.

The incidents happened at the following specific times and locations:

• At 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, in the 2500 block of North Racine Avenue;

• At 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue;

• At 3:40 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, in the 2800 block of North Clark Street;

• At 4:50 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in the 3100 block of North Clark Street.

Police did not provide a useful description beyond saying the pickpocket was a man between 30 and 45 years old.

The public is advised to be aware and to alert family and friends who frequent businesses in the affected areas. Everyone is also advised to pay attention to suspicious people, and call 911 upon reporting a crime – with a description of the suspects and any vehicle description, including license plate information.

Anyone with information about the pickpocketing incidents is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.